Latest news on Virat And Anushka : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story is no less than that of a fairy tale. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples who literally gives us couple goals. Recently, the actress joined Virat in Dubai where the cricketer has been staying in a hotel for his upcoming T20 world cup. Anushka had to stay in a separate room following quarantine rules. On Saturday, the actress shared an adorable post on her Instagram giving us a glimpse of their quarantine love in which we can see Virat Kohli waving back at her from the balcony of his room. Watch this video to more about the same.