While our lives have been confined to home and internet, OTT platforms have played a major role to make sure that most of our time is occupied. Whether be it movies, TV series or documentaries, streaming services like Netflix have got us covered for every mood. But have you tried watching something classic? Classics are basically films with timeless quality, some old school, some black-and-white, nostalgic and even modern that have been delighting movie lovers for years. So, if you’re a movie buff, here’s a list of 5 classic movies that will amaze you.

Top 5 Classic Movies On Netflix India Also Read - ‘Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket’: Viral Video of Actor Selling Bread, Eggs, Pav is The Best Thing to Watch on Internet

Godfather (1972): The Godfather has been one of the greatest crime thrillers of time. Based on Mario Puzo’s novel, this film focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone and the transformation of the youngest son Michael from reluctant family outsider to ruthless mafia. A Binge watch of ‘The Godfather I’ and ‘The Godfather II’ will leave every fan thrilled. Schinder’s List (1993): Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is an American epic historical drama film that portrays a story of a perpetrator, a German Factory owner, who after witnessing the suffering of the survivors, saves the lives of 1100 Jews. This film went on to become the best portrayal of the holocaust toll on humans. If you’re a fan of suspense films, then Schindler’s List is a must watch. V for Vendetta (2005): Another classic mystery movie of time is V for Vendetta. This movie centers on V who is an anarchist and masked freedom fighter who attempts to ignite revolution through terrorist acts and Evey Hammond, a young working-class women caught up in V’s mission. Filled with twists and surprises, this movie is a great watch for those who love emotionally satisfying, action, romance and drama. The Big Lebowski (1998): If you like crime-comedies then you should surely watch The Big Lebowski. Here, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks replacement of his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. Marked as a cult classic, this film is noted for its eccentric characters, comedic dream sequences, distinct dialogues and wide soundtrack. Sleepless in Seattle (1993): Sleepless in Seattle is a cute classic with a very light touch and real chemistry between the two leads. The story is about Sam, who had lost his wife and moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah. Sam is forced by Jonah into a talk-radio program to find a new wife where he grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings. Does Sam get a new companion? Watch this delightful rom-com and you’ll know.

Hope we got your movies sorted for a classic experience. Watch them and let us know your reviews. Also Read - Paparazzi Talks: Rakhi Sawant Spotted Outside Her Gym | Exclusive Chat

Script by Sneha M Jain