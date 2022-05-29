India is a land of adventures, and many people who are adventure savvy like to go for treks. Mostly you must have heard about treks during the daytime, although you will be amazed to know that there are many treks too. Though night treks are known to be dangerous, but the experience is totally mesmerizing as nature’s grandeur is enhanced at night, under the stars and moon-speckled darkness. So, if you are also looking for adventure treks happening at night, then you have landed at the right place as in this video we bring to you 4 best night treks in India.

1) Ranganatha Swamy Betta Trek

– Ranganatha Swamy Betta is a hill station near Kanakpura town in Karnataka located approximately 70 km from the south of Bengaluru city. If you are looking for a soulful natural escape within the Karnataka countryside valley, this trek is perfect for you.

2) Dhotrey – Tonglu Trek :

– If you are looking for a trek route that goes through lush green forests with beautiful flowers and wild animals with snow- capped mountains in the surrounding, then Dhontrey – tonglu route is right one for you. This place is situated in Darjeeling which is close to West Bengal and also offers the amazing view of the Kanchendzonga range.

3) Harishchandragad Trek :

If you are planning an adventurous trek during the night. Then, Harishchandragad Trek in Maharashtra's Western ghats is perfect for enthusiasts because of diverse range of flora and fauna.

