What is Parosmia? All You Need To Know : Are you coping with smell or taste disorder even after recovering from Covid-19? Well then there are chances that you may be suffering from Parosmia. Parosmia is a post Covid-19 symptom in which people feel distorted or unpleasant smell distortions. Recent studies and research show that a lot of people have experienced parosmia even after a month of being recovered from coronavirus. In this video, we have explained Parosmia, it’s treatment and more, in a much detailed way. Watch.Also Read - Revised Covid-19 Guidelines By Health Ministry Recommends No Masks For Children Below 5 Years, All Details Inside; Watch Video