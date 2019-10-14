Depression is a medical condition, which is surrounded by lots of myths and misconceptions. Most of the people do not know that it is a mental disease. According to the World Health Organisation, around 300 million people are currently suffering from depression. This international organisation also states that it is a leading cause of disability worldwide. When a person is depressed, he experiences persistent sadness, loss of interest in daily activities, severe mood changes, irritability, fatigue, change in appetite etc. The condition can arise due to various conditions like change in the brain’s physical structure, traumatic events, hormonal changes etc. There are lots of factors that contribute to the onset of this mental condition. Watch this video to know about depression in detail along with some effective ways to treat it.