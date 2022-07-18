Side effects of over-exercising: Working out and exercising undoubtedly has an amazing effect on our body. It not just maintains over weight but also keeps us fit, Healthy, fresh and rejuvenated for the whole day. However, experts say that over training or workout can have negative side effects too. Yes, you heard that right ! Well, We know know that excess of anything is bad and so is exercising. Excessive exercising can cause several health problems, some of which are pretty serious. It will make you feel exhausted and also hamper your mental health. In this video we have mentioned how overexercising or excessive exercising can affect your healthAlso Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Korean Habits That You Must Follow If You Want To Lose Weight - Watch Video