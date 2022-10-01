Upcoming Phones List: It’s that time of year again when smartphone brands are getting ready to launch their new flagship devices. October is always an exciting month for tech lovers as we get to see the latest and greatest smartphone industry offers. So let’s have a look at the upcoming smartphones.Also Read - OPPO Festive Offer 2022: Check Amazing Deals on Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Earbuds, Others on Flipkart, Amazon

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: This phone is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship processor. Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to be launched at the price of Rs 70,690.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: This phone is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is expected to be launched at the price range of Rs 24,390.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master: This phone is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship processor. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master is expected to be launched at the price range of Rs 41,390.

OPPO Reno8 Pro Plus: This phone is likely to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master is expected to be launched at the price range of Rs 43,090.

Vivo V25e: This phone is likely to come with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Vivo V25e is expected to be launched at the price range of Rs 12,499.

Written by: Keshav Mishra