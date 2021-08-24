Classes Are Resuming in These States: It’s been more than a year since the schools were shut and students were confined to online classes amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports had raised its concerns over the learning gap occurring due to continued school lockdown and has also suggested multiple plans for re-opening of schools. Now that the cases in the country are dropping down, many states have already resumed with in-person learning for particular classes and some are about to reopen soon and have announced their opening dates. Here’s everything you need to know about the states that have already opened the schools or are planning to open in the coming days.Also Read - NEET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released: Important Points to Keep in Mind | Latest News

Delhi: In Delhi, currently, students of classes 10, 11 and 12 can visit schools for admission and board-exam related activities. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will present a strategy report to the offices of Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor on August 25th over the reopening of schools and educational institutes. The report will involve certain guidelines which the parents and students will have to follow amid the coronavirus situation. Based on this, the government will take further call on re-opening of schools.

Karnataka: After the announcement made by CM Basavaraj Bommai regarding the resumption of classes, Karnataka has reopened its schools for classes 9, 10 and pre-university courses from Monday (August 23). Similarly, Uttar Pradesh were also set to re-open from Monday but now the state will be under a 3 day public holiday due to the death of former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan: Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are expected to begin physical classes for students from classes 9 to 12 with a 50 per cent capacity from September 1.

Maharashtra School opening: Maharashtra’s decision regarding the opening of schools still remain pending after the state Covid task force had revoked the earlier plans of resuming the classes for 5-7 from August 17. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that, the further decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken in consultation with the task force.

Gujarat: Gujarat has already resumed with physical classes for 9 to 12 last month and the state is yet to make an announcement on the offline classes for students from 6-8.

In Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh, schools have been reopened in the first week of August. Andhra Pradesh also resumed classes on August 16. Bihar also resumed offline classes for 1-8 in the same week with 50 per cent capacity.

So while you are gearing up to get back to school, make sure you read the guidelines carefully and take necessary precautions as required.

Script by Sneha M Jain