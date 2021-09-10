Arjun Kanungo And Nikki Tamboli Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and singer Arjun Kanungo in an exclusive conversation where she reveals one thing that made her say Yes to this song, Dil Kisi Se. Both of them opened up on, Bigg Boss, reality Show Khatroin k Khiladi, on song Dil Kisi Se and much more. Watch this fun interview to find more.Also Read - Selmon Bhoi Is In Trouble: Salman Khan Moves to Court against "Selmon Bhoi" Game Is Alleged To Be Based On Hit And Run Case