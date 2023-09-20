By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Armenia-Azerbaijan War: Shocking Photos and Videos Capture the Devastation
Azerbaijan sent troops backed by artillery strikes into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 september in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbour Armenia. Karabakh, a mountainous area in the volatile wider South Caucasus region, is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory. But part of it is run by separatist Armenian authorities who say the area is their ancestral homeland.
