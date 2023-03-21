J&K: Army organises ‘Rajouri Marathon’ under fit India Movement – Watch Video
As part of the Fit India Movement, the Indian Army organised ‘Rajaouri Marathon’. ‘Rajouri Marathon’ aims to spread awareness among the youths about the drug menace.
