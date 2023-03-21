J&K: Army organises ‘Rajouri Marathon’ under fit India Movement – Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

Published: March 21, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

As part of the Fit India Movement, the Indian Army organised ‘Rajaouri Marathon’ on March 21. Indian Army also felicitated participants for their splendid performance in the marathon. ‘Rajouri Marathon’ aims to spread awareness among the youths about the drug menace.

