If you want to knock down germs around you in the office, the best way is to take the help of aromatherapy. Essential oils have a strong impact on bacteria and viruses and can potentially prevent them from causing any damage to you. Those who are self-confessed germophobe and are obsessed with the idea of controlling germs, essential oils are the best thing for them. To prevent germs, all you need is pine, lemon and eucalyptus essential oils. They can together make the best germ control blend. Notably, pine essential oil is used in various disinfectant products due to its powerful antimicrobial, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties. Whereas lemon oil is also antimicrobial and anti-bacterial in nature. It can potentially keep the bacteria and virus miles away from you and prevent you from being susceptible to some of the prevalent diseases. With extremely sweet fragrance, eucalyptus oil is again a powerful anti-viral oil. Watch this video to know how exactly you can prepare your germ control blend.