Pampering your skin is a good thing to do to keep your skin healthy and fresh. Women spend a lot on getting facials and on various other skincare processes in parlors. But how about creating a natural face mask with things you already have in your kitchen? Sounds good? All you need to do is have one banana, egg yolk, honey, sea clay, cream, and neroli essential oil. Once you have all these ingredients, you are all set to make your skin feel rejuvenated, exfoliated, bright, and tight. An aromatherapy facial helps you remove dead skin cells and promote clear skin. Notably, you should aware of which essential oil suits your skin. To know about this aromatherapy for skincare, watch this video.