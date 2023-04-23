Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and More Celebrate in Style – Watch Video
The recent Eid bash hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma was a star-studded event that saw some of Bollywood's biggest names come together to celebrate the occasion in style. From traditional outfits to elegant accessories, the guests put their best foot forward, with each celebrity adding a unique touch to their outfits
The recent Eid bash hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma was a star-studded event that saw some of Bollywood’s biggest names come together to celebrate the occasion in style. From traditional outfits to elegant accessories, the guests put their best foot forward, with each celebrity adding a unique touch to their outfits. The event was marked by delicious food, music, and dance performances, with everyone enjoying the festivities to the fullest. Overall, the Eid bash was a grand affair that celebrated the spirit of Eid and brought together some of Bollywood’s most famous faces in a joyous and festive atmosphere. Watch Entertainment Video.
Also Read:
- Salman Khan And Sangeeta Bijlani’s Adorable Camaraderie Catches Netizen’s Attention: ‘Reason He Didn’t Get Married’
- Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Steal the Show at Arpita-Aayush's Star-Studded Eid Bash - Watch Video
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Throws Eid 2023 Bash; Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut And Other Biggies Attend
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.