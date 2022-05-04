Arpita Khan Eid Party: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother in law Aayush Sharma hosted a star studded Eid party on the occasion of Eid yesterday. The party was attended by several big Bollywood stars. Actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the party. She donned a green and white sharara and looked mesmerizing. Actors like Tabbu, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Tushar Kapoor were snapped at the Eid bash. B-town adorable couples Ranveer and Deepika Padukone and Riteish-Genelia made a grand appearance at the party. Watch full video here.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'Chhod Ker Aao Mujhe' To Salman Khan While leaving Arpita Khan's Eid Party, Holds His Hands, Hugs And Kisses Him | Watch Video