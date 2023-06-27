Home

Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes Law And Order Situation In Delhi Over Pragati Maidan Robbery, Says “There is Jungle Raj In Delhi” | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spoke on Charging Station and Delhi Law & Order. He said ,”it seems the Central govt doesn’t have a solid plan to improve Delhi’s law and order. Calling a meeting is just a formality. In the Pragati Maidan area where G20 meetings will be held, a robbery was committed in broad daylight. There is ‘Jungle Raj’ in Delhi. Give us law and order, we will make it the safest city”. Watch video to know more.