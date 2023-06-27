By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes Law And Order Situation In Delhi Over Pragati Maidan Robbery, Says “There is Jungle Raj In Delhi” | WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal said said ,"it seems the Central govt doesn't have a solid plan to improve Delhi's law and order. He criticized the law and order system of Delhi. Watch video for more.
Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spoke on Charging Station and Delhi Law & Order. He said ,”it seems the Central govt doesn’t have a solid plan to improve Delhi’s law and order. Calling a meeting is just a formality. In the Pragati Maidan area where G20 meetings will be held, a robbery was committed in broad daylight. There is ‘Jungle Raj’ in Delhi. Give us law and order, we will make it the safest city”. Watch video to know more.