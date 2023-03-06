Home

Video Gallery

Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi’s Ashram Flyover Extension | Watch Video

Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi’s Ashram Flyover Extension | Watch Video

"The flyover from Ashram to DND, earlier there were large traffic jams especially in the morning and evening during office hours. Now people will get relief and like our engineer said people will be free of three red lights. In a way from Noida to AIIMS, you will reach quickly," Kejriwal said during the event.

Ashram Flyover Extension: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension that would bring a huge relief for people commuting between Delhi and Noida. “The flyover from Ashram to DND, earlier there were large traffic jams especially in the morning and evening during office hours. Now people will get relief and like our engineer said people will be free of three red lights. In a way from Noida to AIIMS, you will reach quickly,” Kejriwal said during the event. Kejriwal informed that 27 flyovers were built under Aam Aadmi Party’s rule in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years. Watch video.