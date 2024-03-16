Home

Video Gallery

Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before Delhi court in ED summons case, gets bail

Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before Delhi court in ED summons case, gets bail

It was the first time since, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before a court in Delhi, in in connection ...

It was the first time since, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before a court in Delhi, in in connection with a case filed against him by the ED for skipping the probe agency’s summons and Delhi’s Cm finally got a bail.

CM Kejriwal physically appeared before the court after failing to get relief from a physical appearance.

Rouse Avenue Court’s ACMM Divya Malhotra granted him bail in two complaints filed by the ED for disobeying their summonses to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The ED wants to record Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on topics like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized and allegations of bribery.

However, Kejriwal has been skipping the summonses, saying they were illegal and politically motivated.

The Delhi administration had heightened security outside the court for Kejriwal’s arrival.

Kejriwal had claimed there was no intentional disobedience on his part and he had always explained the reasons for his absence, which weren’t found false.

#kejriwal #arvindkejriwal #arvindkejriwalarrest #edraid

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/