Aryan Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood, SRK Says ‘Can’t Wait To Watch Your Film’ – Watch
Author and screenwriter Vilal Siddiqui wrote on Aryan's post – The series is still pending, my friend. Now it is being expected that whether Aryan is going to direct the web series as well? However, to know more about this, we will have to wait a little longer.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood. On Tuesday, Aryan shared a post on Instagram where a script was put on the table. Alongside the picture, Aryan Khan wrote that he has finished writing for his debut directorial project. “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action,” Aryan caption the post which had the script’s picture. While the superstar showered his love and blessings on his son, Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiness was unmissable in his replies. Parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan too commented with excitement.
Written by- Ananya
