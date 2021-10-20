Aryan Khan Case Latest Update : Superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’ son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in connection with the possession of illegal drugs after being interrogated over the cruise rave party on 3rd of October. The actor’s son has applied for bail multiple times with every time the bail being rejected by the court and once again the court has denied the bail plea. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. The big question is that when will the star-kid receive bail . Watch video to know more.Also Read - Will Aryan Khan Get Bail on Thursday? Lawyers Move Bombay HC | Highlights From Wednesday