Aryan Khan Gets Bail : After spending 25 days in Arthur Road jail, Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan finally gets bail by Bombay High court in the Mumbai-cruise drug case. His co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. Aryan Khan's bail plea earlier was denied twice. The 23 year old star kids had been in jail since 8th of October. He was detained by NCB on October 2nd, in the possession and consumption of illegal drugs on cruise ship party. Watch video to know the latest news on Aryan Khan's bail.