Aryan Khan Drug Case Update : It’s been more that a week since Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with possession of illegal drugs in the rave party on Cordelia Cruise ship. He got no relief today as well as his bail has been rejected thrice. Amidst all the ongoing debates, we have seen people questioning NCB just after the arrest of Aryan Khan. Watch this press conference where NCB opened up on the raid, drug case and clarifies all the rumors as well. Watch video.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Show Support For Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Stays in Jail Till Wednesday