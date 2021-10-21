Aryan Khan Arrest latest news : Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan shares a very special and a beautiful bond with his son Aryan Khan which is quite evident through the actors Instagram posts where he keeps sharing his kids pictures. On Thursday morning, the actor went to meet his son who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after the latter’s bail plea was denied by the special NDPS court on October 20. The star kid was arrested by NCB on 3rd of October in the connection with of possession illegal drugs in rave party on Cordelia cruise. According to the reports, the superstar got 15 minutes of time span to meet his son. Watch this video to know more on the latest news and updates.Also Read - Ananya Panday to Appear Before NCB on Friday Again, Aryan’s Custody Extended Till Oct 30 | Top Points