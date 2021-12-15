Aryan Khan Drug Case Update : Aryan Khan who was arrested for possession and consumption of of illegal drugs on 3rd of October, got a major relief from Bombay High Court after he had filed a plea seeking the bail condition to be amended on Wednesday. The star kid will no longer have to appear at the Mumbai office of NCB every Friday. Watch this video to know more on this news.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Are Now Man And Wife, Check Inside Pics From Their Dreamy Wedding