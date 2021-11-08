Aryan Khan Case Update: The SIT had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning on Sunday. However, according to reports, Aryan Khan does not go to the NCB office due to fever. The head of the SIT, Deputy Director-General of NCB, Sanjay Singh has reached Mumbai on Saturday and he commences their probe in six drug cases including the very famous Aryan Khan case as well.Also Read - Aryan Khan Summoned by NCB SIT Team In Drugs Case, Skips Questioning Citing 'Health Reasons'