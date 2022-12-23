Top Recommended Stories
Aryan Khan To Sonakshi Sinha Spotted At The Birthday Bash Of Mohit Rai | Watch Video
Celeb Spotted: Yesterday night was a star-studded affair in Mumbai. Several celebs were seen making their way to Mohit Rai’s birthday bash. Mouni Roy along with husband Suraj, Huma Qureshi, Aryan Khan, Mira Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha were spotted at a plush restaurant in Khar. Watch Video
Celeb Spotted: Renowned stylist Mohit Rai hosted a black-themed party in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday, and it was certainly a star studded affair. Aryan Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and many other celebs were spotted in classy style. Watch Video to know
Also Read:
- 'Besharam Rang' Costume Designer Opens Up About SRK And Deepika's Never Before Seen Avatar | Watch Video
- Cirkus Public Review: Ranveer Kapoor's Cirkus Has Failed To Impress Public, Fans Say Lack of Attraction | Watch Video
- 4 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At Shaan's Concert In Hooghly, West Bengal
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.