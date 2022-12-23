Aryan Khan To Sonakshi Sinha Spotted At The Birthday Bash Of Mohit Rai | Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: Yesterday night was a star-studded affair in Mumbai. Several celebs were seen making their way to Mohit Rai’s birthday bash. Mouni Roy along with husband Suraj, Huma Qureshi, Aryan Khan, Mira Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha were spotted at a plush restaurant in Khar. Watch Video

Published: December 23, 2022 5:49 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Celeb Spotted: Renowned stylist Mohit Rai hosted a black-themed party in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday, and it was certainly a star studded affair. Aryan Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and many other celebs were spotted in classy style. Watch Video to know

