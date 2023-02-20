Home

Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts To His Delhi’s House Attack – Watch Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owiasi on Monday expressed concerned over his security, a day after his house was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants in the national capital. He said, If Junaid an

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owiasi on Monday expressed concerned over his security, a day after his house was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants in the national capital. He said, If Junaid and Naseer could be burnt alive then who am I?” Watch this video to know more.