“ASEAN, Central Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy…” PM Modi At 20th ASEAN-India Summit In Indonesia – Watch

ASEAN-India Summit In Indonesia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Indonesia on September 07 said that it is an “honour” for him to co-chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit. He further added that ASEAN has been a central pillar of India’s Act East Policy. In his address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, “Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit.”

