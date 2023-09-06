Top Trending Videos

Aseem Goyal: On the commotion during Congress meetings

Aseem Goyal, Ambala City's MLA, discusses the uproar during Congress meetings in Ambala (Haryana).

Published: September 6, 2023 5:13 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Team | Edited by Video Desk

Ambala (Haryana): Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal on ruckus in Congress Meetings. According to him,”People who have problem with Bharat, will have problem with Bharat name”.

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>