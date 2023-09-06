Home

Video Gallery

Aseem Goyal: On the commotion during Congress meetings

Aseem Goyal: On the commotion during Congress meetings

Aseem Goyal, Ambala City's MLA, discusses the uproar during Congress meetings in Ambala (Haryana).

Ambala (Haryana): Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal on ruckus in Congress Meetings. According to him,”People who have problem with Bharat, will have problem with Bharat name”.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.