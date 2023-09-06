By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Aseem Goyal: On the commotion during Congress meetings
Aseem Goyal, Ambala City's MLA, discusses the uproar during Congress meetings in Ambala (Haryana).
Ambala (Haryana): Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal on ruckus in Congress Meetings. According to him,”People who have problem with Bharat, will have problem with Bharat name”.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.