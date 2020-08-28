Asees Kaur who is known for so many songs such as Bolna, Akh Lad Jaave, Makhna, recently sung the female version of Pachtaoge featuring Nora Fatehi. In a recent interview with India.com, Asees Kaur shared how she still enjoys those butterflies before a song releases, the difference between the release of a movie song and single, the advantages and pressure of having Nora Fatehi in your song. Asees Kaur can be heard saying, “A new song can always be sung in your way, there’s no comparison or pressure, but I really look forward to all kinds of songs and the only criteria”. Also Read - Panga Song Dil Ne Kaha Out: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill's Romantic Chemistry Will Paint Your Day With Mushiness

Watch the full interview here: Also Read - Simmba Song Tere Bin: Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan's On-Screen Romance Will Leave You Asking For More