Asha Negi Interview: The most glamorous actress Asha Negi opens up about her workout routine and how she kept herself motivated. In her exclusive interview, she also shared some secrets about her personal life. Actress also talks about her dream role and details about the role that she badly wants to do. The actress is recently working on a web series. Asha started her career in the tv serial 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina' in the role of Madhuri. Now Asha has moved toward the OTT Platform and she wants to explore new and different characters. Asha Negi looks fabulous in a lavender shirt. She also lifts her look by accessorizing her look with minimal gold-toned Jewelry. Watch video.

