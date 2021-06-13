Asha Negi Opens up on Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Her Love For Road Trips & More | Exclusive Interview: Actress Asha Negi is one among the popular faces of Indian television. She rose to fame after playing her first main role as Purvi Desmukh in Zee Tv’s Pavitra Rishta. Apart from playing various roles in TV soap operas, Asha Negi has also appeared in many famous reality shows like BCL, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, you can see Asha Negi doing various web series on OTT platforms. In this Interview, Asha exclusively talks about her love for road trips, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and more. Watch Video. Also Read - Sunil Grover-led Web Series Sunflower Premiers on Zee5 | Exclusive Interview

Also Read - Actress Kirti Kulhari Opens up on 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3, Personal Life And More| Exclusive