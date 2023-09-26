Home

Video Gallery

Ashwin Breaks This Amazing Record Of Anil Kumble’s During 2nd ODI Against Australia

Ashwin Breaks This Amazing Record Of Anil Kumble’s During 2nd ODI Against Australia

India won the 2nd ODI against Australia as Indian Batsmen showcased the notched performance. Ravichandran Ashwin's performance silenced all ...

Ashwin Breaks This Amazing Record Of Anil Kumble’s During 2nd ODI Against Australia

Trending Now

India won the 2nd ODI against Australia as Indian Batsmen showcased the notched performance. Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance silenced all the critics who questioned his selection in the team. He took three major wickets in the match which helped India to gain a 99 runs victory against the visitors. With 3/41, Ashwin broke Anil Kumble’s record of taking the most wickets for India against the Aussies. Anil Kumble held a record of taking 142 wickets against Australia and Ashwin Surpassed him by taking 144.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.