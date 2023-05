Home

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes ride on Vande Bharat | Watch Video

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached Howrah, West Bengal on May 18 on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express is India’s 16th Vande Bharat Express.

