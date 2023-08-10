Home

Video Gallery

ASI survey continues at Gyanvapi Mosque Complex on Day 7

ASI survey continues at Gyanvapi Mosque Complex on Day 7

Varanasi (UP) August 10: A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on August 10 for the seventh day of their survey.

Varanasi (UP) August 10: A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on August 10 for the seventh day of their survey.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.