Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin from August 27 in UAE with six teams participating in the mega tournament. Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian squad in the tournament. India will play the first match against Pakistan on August 28. If you want to watch the match on-ground then tickets need to be booked online. The online ticketing window is now live. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tweeted and confirmed that the tickets would be available online on platinumlist.net. In this video we have shared the step-by-step process of booking the Asia Cup 2022 ticket online. Watch Video !