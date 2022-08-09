The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2022 on Monday. Rohit Sharma will be leading team India which is all set to commence in the United Arab Emirates on August 27 this year. While KL Rahul will be the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup this year will be played in the 20-over format in two venues, Dubai and Sharjah. To know all about Asia Cup 2022, teams participating, venue, schedule, and Indian team squad watch full video.