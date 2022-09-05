The former Indian Captain Virat Kohli broke the world record for most 50+ scores in the T20I format on 4th September against Pakistan. The match was held at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli scored 60 runs off 44 bowls in the mind-boggling Asia Cup super league match. This was Kohli’s 32 T20I half century which led India to their second highest T20I total against Pakistan. With the 32nd T20I half century, Virat surpassed Rohit Sharma (31 T20I half centuries) and Babar Azam (27 T20I half centuries). In fact, Kohli’s tally for fifties is the most against Pakistan in men’s T20Is