Home

Video Gallery

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Asia Cup Middle-Finger Viral Video Where He Makes Angry Gesture – Watch Video

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Asia Cup Middle-Finger Viral Video Where He Makes Angry Gesture – Watch Video

"The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir", said Gautam Gambhir. Watch video for more.

Gautam Gambhir middle-finger controversy: Talking about his viral video that is making rounds on the internet soon after the India-Pakistan match was washed off due to rain on September 02, former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on September 04 called it his natural reaction as he was provoked by Pakistani fans’ anti-national and Kashmir slogans. “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can’t hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction,” said Gautam Gambhir.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.