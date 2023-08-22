Home

Video Gallery

Asia Cup 2023: Here Is What Rohit Sharm And Ajit Agarkar Revealed During Press Confrenece

Asia Cup 2023: Here Is What Rohit Sharm And Ajit Agarkar Revealed During Press Confrenece

Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul Return Ahead of the India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023, there were doubts regarding the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as both the cricketers were recovering from long-term injuries - a thigh and a back injury respectively. However, both the cricketers have made it to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Though Shreyas is totally fit KL Rahul is dealing with a niggle, which is why Sanju Samson is travelling with the team as a reserve wicketkeeper

Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul Return

Ahead of the India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023, there were doubts regarding the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as both the cricketers were recovering from long-term injuries – a thigh and a back

injury respectively. However, both the cricketers have made it to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Though Shreyas is totally fit KL Rahul is dealing with a niggle, which is why Sanju Samson is travelling with the team as a reserve wicketkeeper.

Trending Now

“Shreyas (Iyer) is declared completely fit. KL Rahul still has some niggle, hence (Sanju) Samson is travelling as a reserve.” Ajit Agarkar said.

Sanju Samson As Reserved Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson, who has failed to make the most of the opportunities he has been given, has been named as the reserve player for the Asia Cup 2023. Ajit Agarkar Explained the reason

“Shreyas (Iyer) is declared completely fit. KL Rahul still has some niggle, hence (Sanju) Samson is travelling as a reserve.”

Tilak Varma Received His Maiden Call

Talking about Tilak Varma who has impressed one and all in his debut series against West Indies. The youngster looked technically sound and showed the intent and aggression required for the international stage.

“And it gives us an opportunity to take him with the team, give him some more exposure; a left-hander again, looks very promising. So fortunately we can take 17 here, it’ll be 15 at the World Cup. So when the time comes we’ll take that decision, but at the moment it at least gives the coach and captain an opportunity to have him with the squad,” Ajit Agarkar said during press confrence.

No Place For Yuzvendra Chahal:

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was once again left out of India’s squad for a crucial tournament. Kuldeep Yadav has been chosen over him to make the side more balanced. Explaining the reason behind his exclusion, Ajit Agarkar said:

#asiacup2023 #AjitAgarkar #yuzvendrachahal #ishankishan #rohitsharma

“Chahal was discussed, but sometimes.it.is the balance of the side we had to look. Kuldeep has been really. good axar has done well, but to fit two wrist spinners was difficult, so Chahal had to miss out,”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.