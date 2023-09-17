Home

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Match preview, fantasy XI prediction

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo on 17th September. Both India and Sri Lanka have suffered crucial injury blows ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final. Here is Dream11 Prediction...

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo on 17th September. Both of these teams displayed some exemplary performances in both the group stage as well as the Super 4 stage. Both India and Sri Lanka have suffered crucial injury blows ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final. As far as India are concerned, Axar Patel seems to have injured himself in the game against Bangladesh and hence, the team management has given a panic call to Washington Sundar who has flown to Colombo and joined the Indian team for the IND vs SL final. Here is Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2023, Final

