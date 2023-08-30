Home

Video Gallery

Asia Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Colombo Airport Ahead Of Big Clash Against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Colombo Airport Ahead Of Big Clash Against Pakistan

The Indian men's cricket team arrives in Colombo on Wednesday ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan on September 2, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and India head coach Rahul Dravid were seen chatting and sharing laughs while sitting in the bus.

The Indian men’s cricket team arrives in Colombo on Wednesday ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan on September 2, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and India head coach Rahul Dravid were seen chatting and sharing laughs while sitting in the bus. The Indian team will miss the star batsman KL Rahul in their first two matches of the Asia Cup. Rahul, who has been recovering from an injury, will be under the watchful eyes of the National Cricket Academy until September 4

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.