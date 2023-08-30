Home

Asia Cup 2023: India’s Likely Playing XI In KL Rahul’s Absence

Major setback for India as KL Rahul will not be available for the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023 which is confirmed by Indian head coach Rahul Dravid. India will start their Asia Cup campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 and their second match will be against Nepal and in both the matches KL Rahul will not be included in the squad.

His unavailability creates selection dilemma once again. What can be the possible playing XI of team India, well in kl’s absence we have two options, Rohit Sharma to open with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to play at no. 5 spot, since Sanju Samson can’t play because he’s reserve and will not be in picture unless KL is out of the tournament

whereas the second option that we have is Ishan Kishan open with captain Rohit Sharma and Gill bats at no. 3 position but this will result in changing the entire batting line up which can be a very tricky decision for the megha event.

India’s likely playing XI

It is most likely that Rohit Sharma will open the game with Shubman Gill in absence of KL Rahul, Virat kohli will come next to bat at number 3 spot. For number 4 Shreyas Iyer be an ideal candidate.

Not playing on his comfort spot, Ishan Kishan will most likely bat at KL Rahul’s no. 5 position. Then all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take the 6th spot.

India’s star performer Ravindra Jadeja bats at number 7 spot then comes KUldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and for the last spot we will have Mohammed Shami.

