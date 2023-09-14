Home

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan or Sri Lanka? Which team is going to face India in the final

With the win over the defending champions, India confirmed its place in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 But do you know the interesting fact here. India also helped Pakistan to go one step closer to their dream to reach in the final of Asia Cup 2023.

That means there are high chances that we will see the iconic India vs Pakistan for the first time in the finals of Asia cup history.

Well india beat the defending champions Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the super fours match. With the win over Sri Lanka, India confirmed its place in the final which will scheduled on Sunday. India’s win came as good news for Pakistan as well, as now they have a direct chance to qualify and will not remain dependent on the net run rate.

If they beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours match on Thursday (September 14), they will set up a dream Asia Cup 2023 final against India. India and Pakistan haven’t faced each other in the final of the Asia Cup till date, despite featuring in 14 editions each out of the total 15 played so far.

A win on Thursday will take them to four points, which Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can’t match, and thus the 38-year wait for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final will finally be fulfilled.

But What would have happened if India lost against Sri Lanka?

If it happened then Pakistan would have been in danger of missing out on a place in the Asia Cup 2023 final because of their poor net run rate, which took a heavy toll after going down against India by 228 runs on Monday.

