Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant Visits Team India’s Camp Before India vs Pakistan Match

Rishabh Pant recently made a surprise visit to Team India's camp in Alur, Karnataka, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team  is currently in the final phase of their preparations for the Asia Cup 2023.

Updated: August 29, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk


Rishabh Pant recently made a surprise visit to Team India’s camp in Alur, Karnataka, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team  is currently in the final phase of their preparations for the Asia Cup 2023. Pant suffered a horrific car accident last year, now he is currently on a comeback trail. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

