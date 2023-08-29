Home

Shreyas is returning to the national side after a long time, as he got injured in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, this year. He also missed the IPL and WTC final against Australia. now he is back in the Indian team and has recovered from his injury. Iyer opened up on his injury for the first time after being selected for the Asia Cup squad. He said “It was horrendous back then, had excruciating pain”. In order to treat his lower back injury, the right-hander underwent surgery in London in April this year.

