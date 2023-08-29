Home

Asia Cup 2023: Star Player Ruled Out Of India Vs Pakistan Game, Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Big Update

India's head coach Rahul Dravid held a press conference today and gave updates on player's fitness and availability. Dravid interacted with media on various topics, from KL Rahul not playing first two matches of Asia cup 2023 to Bumrah's recovery and the strength his bowling going to provide to the team. He also ended the debate for who will play at no.4&5.

