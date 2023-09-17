Home

Asia Cup 2023: Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live Here

India is all set to play Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament in Colombo, 17 September. The final Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, starting at 3 pm India time. The Indian team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, and the Bangladesh Team, led by captain Dasun Shanaka, came from the Super 4 into the Asia Cup final with four points each. Asia Cup final will also be the ultimate test of patience for fans from both sides as rain has caused several interruptions. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 FINAL Match HERE

