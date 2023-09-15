Home

Asia Cup 2023: Who is Dunith Wellalage, 20-yr-old who took 5 wickets vs India

First time that India had lost all 10 wickets to spin. 5 wickets by a single spinner but who is this mytery Sri Lankan spinner that destroyed India’s top-order single handedly? Let me introduce you to Dunith Wellalage On Tuesday, during the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India, the young Sri Lankan bowler, Dunith Wellalage, who specializes in left-arm orthodox spin, destroyed Indian batting lineup. Wellalage secured a maiden five-wicket haul, just at the age of 20. He made his debut for Sri Lanka just a year ago. In only his 13th ODI appearance, Wellalage dismissed key Indian batsmen including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. His performance not only outshined him but also exposed Indian batter’s struggle with the left arm pacers. Notably, it was the first time that India had lost all 10 wickets to spin. Wellalage was introduced in the over after powerplay and he began with the wicket of Shubman Gill and afterwards dismissed Rohit. Well he didn’t stop there after getting rid of Indian openers he dismissed Kohli in a space of just three balls. He later broke the essentail partnership between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul and sent Rahul back in the dugout after which it was hard to revive India’s innings after the top-order collapse.

