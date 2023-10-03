Home

Video Gallery

Asia Cup 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Breaks Shubman Gill’s Record With T20I Century

Asia Cup 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Breaks Shubman Gill’s Record With T20I Century

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Shubman Gill's India record with maiden T20I century in 2023 Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history became the nation's ...

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Shubman Gill’s India record with maiden T20I century in 2023

Trending Now

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history became the nation’s first ever player to score a century at the Asian Games 2023 not only that he also shattered Shubman Gill’s freshly-scripted T20I record.

Jaiswal who is curently 21 years old became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century during the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal against Nepal which was previously held by Shubman Gill who hammered a hundred at the age of 23 against New Zealand.

He managed to score a century in just 48 deliveries.

The left-hander became only the eighth Indian batter to record a hundred in T20I after Gill, Virat Kohl, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina.

Earlier this year in summer, Jaiswal had made his international debut in the Test format for India where he scored another record breaking 171 runs against West Indies in Dominica in the opening match.

The question arises here is, with his extremely brilliant performance has Yashasvi book his fix spot in the Indian team?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.